Queens of the Pacific shine in official swimwear showcase

The official swimwear shoot highlights not only the queens’ beauty and stage presence but also the spirit of the Miss Asia Pacific International organization, which continues to champion cultural diversity and global friendship through pageantry. Each queen brings her own unique charm to the campaign, demonstrating why they earned their place among the competition’s top titleholders.

The swimwear collection was designed by acclaimed fashion designer Sony Boy Mindo, whose creations perfectly complemented the queens’ individual personalities while maintaining a cohesive and sophisticated aesthetic. Capturing every striking moment behind the lens was photographer Rapyu, while the visual concept was elevated through the art direction of Enero Saga Abad.

More than a fashion showcase, the campaign serves as a celebration of empowered women representing different cultures and backgrounds. With grace, confidence, and undeniable charisma, the Miss Asia Pacific International 2025 queens continue to embody the pageant’s mission of “Beauty Bridging Borders,” inspiring audiences across the globe while proudly carrying their respective titles.