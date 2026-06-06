Go welcomes opening of Tanauan Super Health Center

Go, through his team, joined local officials, health workers and residents during the inauguration on 4 June and emphasized the importance of accessible primary healthcare.

“Importante po na mailapit natin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa tao mismo, para sa simpleng konsultasyon pa lang ay maagapan na ang sakit at hindi na lumala,” Go said in a message.

“Kung may Super Health Center sa barangay o malapit sa inyo, mas madali po kayong makakapagpatingin at makakahingi ng payo mula sa mga health workers,” he added.

During the event, Go's team distributed food packs to barangay health workers in recognition of their service.

Super Health Centers are designed to provide primary care, consultations and early disease detection, helping decongest hospitals by managing common illnesses, preventive care and basic diagnostic services at the community level.

Free consultations will be available through local health offices and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's Konsulta program for enrolled members.

Go also called on the Department of Health and other agencies to ensure that all Super Health Centers become fully operational, stressing that government investments should not become "white elephant" projects.

He likewise acknowledged Tanauan Mayor Ma. Gina E. Merilo and local officials for supporting the project and underscored the importance of local governments in keeping health facilities staffed, maintained and accessible.

“Sayang po kung may pasilidad na malapit sa inyo pero hindi nagagamit. Para po talaga ito sa inyo at sa inyong pamilya,” Go said.