New Super Health Center opens in Northern Samar town

“Importante po na mailapit natin ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa tao mismo, para sa simpleng konsultasyon pa lang ay maagapan na ang sakit at hindi na lumala,” Go said in a message.

“Kung may Super Health Center sa barangay o malapit sa inyo, mas madali po kayong makakapagpatingin at makakahingi ng payo mula sa mga health workers,” he added.

Super Health Centers are designed to strengthen primary healthcare delivery by focusing on consultations, early disease detection, preventive care, and basic diagnostics, particularly in grassroots communities.

The facilities are also intended to ease congestion in major hospitals by addressing common illnesses and routine medical concerns at the local level.

Under the setup, free consultations will be facilitated through municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program.

Go urged the Department of Health and other concerned agencies to ensure all Super Health Centers nationwide become fully operational, especially in remote areas.

He also warned against “white elephant” projects, stressing that government investments must directly benefit communities.

The senator acknowledged the support of Edito Saludaga and other local officials, emphasizing the role of local leadership in ensuring healthcare facilities remain functional, accessible, and properly staffed.

“Sayang po kung may pasilidad na malapit sa inyo pero hindi nagagamit. Para po talaga ito sa inyo at sa inyong pamilya,” Go said.