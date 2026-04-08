Go presses health care via a new scheme

“We are all brothers and sisters — whether Bisaya or Matigsalug. Let us value our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

Go also expressed his gratitude to the country’s uniformed personnel present during the turnover, recognizing their dedication and sacrifice in serving the Filipino people, and recalling the previous administration’s efforts to improve their welfare, including salary increases.

The senator continues to support establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, bringing essential medical services closer to communities.

To date, more than 700 Super Health Centers have been funded nationwide, including six in Bukidnon, with the latest facility in San Fernando.

Designed as an intermediate facility between rural health units and larger hospitals, Super Health Centers offer a comprehensive range of services, including primary care consultations under the Konsulta package, laboratory testing, birthing services, dental care, outpatient services, and access to essential medicines.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go emphasized that the initiative reflects strong collaboration among the Department of Health, local government units and fellow legislators.

Distinct from Malasakit Centers

“This is different from the Malasakit Center. Here, check-ups and consultations will be conducted… This has become my second priority.

Let us bring medical services closer to our people through the Super Health Center. What’s important is for the LGU and the Department of Health (DoH) to work together and be aligned, to ensure that the Super Health Center is utilized properly.”

Go further underscored the importance of these facilities in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas where access to hospitals remains limited, citing examples of communities that now benefit from nearby health services.

Let us bring medical services closer to our people through the Super Health Center. What’s important is for the LGU and the DoH to work together and be aligned, to ensure that the Super Health Center is utilized properly.”

“Many places in the Philippines still have no hospitals. Like Lake Sebu, which I mentioned earlier — it’s far and rural, much like here. But now, they already have a Super Health Center, and we now have one here as well. This will truly help,” he added.

Aside from the Super Health Center, Go also championed the Malasakit Centers program. The Malasakit Centers program continues to serve as a one-stop shop, consolidating assistance from various government agencies to help reduce hospital expenses for indigent patients.

Institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in 2019, the program has assisted over 17 million Filipinos through 167 operational centers nationwide, according to the DoH.

In Bukidnon, one such center is located at the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag.

Go also highlighted the RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Center, which he principally sponsored and authored, mandating the establishment of specialized service units, including mental health services and heart centers in DoH regional hospitals.

Lastly, Go highlighted his support for patients’ families by establishing halfway houses near medical facilities to provide rest areas for watchers.