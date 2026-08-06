"Sa panahon ngayon na ang daming kaguluhan sa mundo at watak-watak ang bansa dahil sa magulong pulitika, at least for a few hours during the last few nights, nagkaisa po ang mga Pilipino," Go said.

The senator also filed Senate Resolution No. 561 commending Eala for her historic championship, saying the victory permanently changed Philippine tennis.

"This milestone forever changed the history of Philippine tennis and further cemented her place among our nation's greatest athletes," Go said.

Go noted that Eala had earlier become the first Filipina to win a women's singles main-draw match at Wimbledonand the first Filipino in the Open Era to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, achievements previously recognized under Senate Resolution No. 493.

He credited Eala's success to years of sacrifice and discipline after leaving home at a young age to train overseas.

"She left the comfort of home at an early age to train abroad, dedicating countless hours to practice while making sacrifices that many people never see. Behind every championship point were years of exhausting training sessions," Go said.

The senator also congratulated Eala's family, coaches, the Philippine tennis community, the Philippine Tennis Association led by Rep. Eric Olivarez and Secretary General John Rey Tiangco, as well as the Philippine Sports Commission headed by Chairperson Patrick "Pato" Gregorio.

Go added that Eala's success demonstrates how international sporting achievements can inspire Filipinos while helping promote sports development and tourism.

"Filipinos from all walks of life watched every serve, every rally, and every match point. Truly, Alex Eala makes us proud to be Filipinos again," he said.