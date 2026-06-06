SBMA allots land area for BCDA as LEC initiatives commence

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño (2nd from right) and BCDA President/ CEO Joshua M. Bingcang (2nd from left) together with witnesses SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Support Services Atty. Ramon O. Agregado and BCDA Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Group Engr. Mark P. Torres show the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed on June 3, 2026, for the use of an 800-sq.m. lot as part of the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) initiatives. Jonas Reyes

Jonas Reyes









Copied Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has allotted 800-square-meter of land to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) for its officials and employees who will conduct official business in this Freeport zone as the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) initiatives starts.