After Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co’s quiet civil wedding last 13 July—as officiated by Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay—the internet had since laid off them, surely to their relief. But in most intimate dinner gatherings, the postponement of their wedding, which was supposed to have been held in Spain last 14 May, is still being discussed—after the ongoing Senate carnival, of course.
Why did it not proceed the first time? Were the terms and conditions stipulated in the prenuptial agreement unacceptable to Bea? And why did the wedding push through—at last? People close to the couple provided answers to these questions.
According to people in the know, the prenuptial agreement was not signed by Bea in one go. The documents came in tranches. Bea was said to have been amenable to all the terms and conditions indicated in the prenup. But most social media users were correct in their assumption that she put her foot down on the last item. This was the part of the prenup requiring the children to be left behind with the husband’s side of the family in case the marriage didn’t work out.
So, why did the wedding push through despite the obstacles? As it turned out, while Bea was touring Europe after the non-wedding in Spain, Vincent was working on his family’s blessings. And his efforts paid off.
Vincent Co is now the most admired man this side of the globe. People are applauding him for being man enough to fight for the love of his life. Best groom ever!
When Valentine’s Day comes along in 2027, the Bea Alonzo-Vincent Co union should top the list of the most romantic love stories in recent years. The public wishes them well, and most people are hoping that they are already each other’s forever.