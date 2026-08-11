After Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co’s quiet civil wedding last 13 July—as officiated by Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay—the internet had since laid off them, surely to their relief. But in most intimate dinner gatherings, the postponement of their wedding, which was supposed to have been held in Spain last 14 May, is still being discussed—after the ongoing Senate carnival, of course.

Why did it not proceed the first time? Were the terms and conditions stipulated in the prenuptial agreement unacceptable to Bea? And why did the wedding push through—at last? People close to the couple provided answers to these questions.