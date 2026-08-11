Hu, born on 26 December 1993 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, rose to widespread popularity after portraying Jiang Chen in the hit 2017 youth romance “A Love So Beautiful.”

The actor and model has since appeared in several Chinese dramas, including “Go Go Squid!,” “My Roommate Is a Detective,” “Unrequited Love,” “Handsome Siblings” and “Meet Yourself.”

His arrival on Instagram gives his international following another way to keep up with his latest photos, activities and upcoming projects.

‘Genius Girlfriend’

Hu will next star opposite Tian Xiwei in iQIYI's coming-of-age series “Genius Girlfriend.”

Directed by Tian Yusheng and written by Sun Qijun, the drama follows Lin Zhixia, played by Tian, a brilliant but reserved student who enters Provincial No. 1 Middle School and meets Hu's character, Jiang Yubai, during a problem-solving competition.

The two eventually become desk mates despite their contrasting personalities. Jiang is sociable and helps Lin adjust to school life and make friends, while Lin helps him academically.

Their initially competitive relationship develops into a close friendship as they navigate school, academic competitions and the challenges of growing up.

Jiang eventually develops romantic feelings for Lin but keeps them to himself. He plans to confess during their graduation trip after Lin is recommended for admission to Fudan University, but circumstances involving his family force him to leave.

The separation puts their relationship to the test as the two pursue their respective dreams and navigate adulthood.

The series also stars Tian Xiwei, known for “New Life Begins” and “Pursuit of Jade.”

“Genius Girlfriend” will stream internationally through iQIYI International.

With a new drama on the way and his Instagram debut, Hu is giving fans outside China more ways to follow the next chapter of his career.