Nora Aunor museum set to open in June

He added that while the process has its challenges, progress continues.

“Eventually, the OPC will become a corporation, and everyone is welcome on the boat. I have discussed it with some of the siblings. Everything is really difficult in the beginning. Everyone has a hard time.”

“Through resilience and determination, we will find momentum. Right now, we are working on the museum, but we will have a pipeline of projects,” he continued.

Ian shared that the team is actively curating items that defined Aunor’s storied career.