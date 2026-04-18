Nora Aunor museum set to open in June

Amid the commemoration of the first death anniversary of “Superstar” and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor on Thursday morning, 16 April, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, her son, actor Ian de Leon, revealed ongoing efforts to preserve Aunor’s legacy through a planned museum dedicated to her life and career, targeted to open in June 2026.
“It is a legal responsibility for me right now,” he explained. “Like I said, it does not exclude family members. I decided to do this to fast-track things.”
He added that while the process has its challenges, progress continues.
“Eventually, the OPC will become a corporation, and everyone is welcome on the boat. I have discussed it with some of the siblings. Everything is really difficult in the beginning. Everyone has a hard time.”
“Through resilience and determination, we will find momentum. Right now, we are working on the museum, but we will have a pipeline of projects,” he continued.
Ian shared that the team is actively curating items that defined Aunor’s storied career.
“The memorabilia — we are working hard to gather them. Dresses she used in Superstar and movies, trophies — we are working hard to curate,” he said. “We are discussing a deadline for it, hopefully it can launch in June.”
He also acknowledged the support system behind the project.
“We don’t want to lose momentum. I have a legal team, marketing, IPs, and all that. My wife is doing all the heavy lifting regarding the figures.”
In closing, Ian extended an invitation to fans to become part of preserving the Superstar’s legacy.
“I hope everyone can be there to support,” he said. “To Noranians who have memorabilia, we will include it in the museum. Pictures, albums, clippings — they can share. We will put your name in the museum if you can share or donate.”
“We are aggressive in doing this — not for me, not for anyone — it is for mom and what she has left behind,” he added. “We are working hard to pass this on to future generations. We want her resilience in life, her journey of making dreams a reality, to continue inspiring generations.”
While questions linger over who was not present, the day ultimately stood as a reminder of Nora’s lasting impact — one that continues to unite, inspire and endure beyond her lifetime.