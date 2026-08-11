The collection arrives as body-skimming silhouettes, low backs and oversized tailoring continue to influence fashion, turning sculpting garments from a concealed foundation into a styling choice.

From underwear to outerwear

The Sculpting Boat Neck Bodysuit combines a high neckline with a plunging low back, allowing it to be worn beneath tailoring or as a standalone top.

SOLA suggests pairing the bodysuit with oversized trousers and a blazer for a more polished look or with baggy denim and sneakers for casual wear.

The styling principle is simple: fitted underneath, oversized on top, using contrasting proportions to give the outfit its character.

The Sculpting Scoop Neck Capri Suit, meanwhile, taps into the return of capri-length silhouettes.

Featuring a scoop neckline, low back and below-the-knee cut, the piece is designed to sculpt the bust, waist, tummy, buttocks and thighs while remaining versatile enough to be worn as part of an outfit.

It can be paired with an oversized white shirt, loafers and a small shoulder bag, or dressed down with a leather jacket and chunky sneakers. For a minimalist look, SOLA recommends pairing it with black pieces and structured tailoring.

The collection also embraces a less-is-more approach to styling, mixing fitted silhouettes with oversized garments and seamless fabrics with contrasting textures such as denim, leather and chunky knits.

Rather than hiding shapewear, the collection reflects a shift toward making sculpting pieces visible and incorporating them into everyday wardrobes.

If it looks good enough to wear underneath, the thinking goes, it may just be good enough to wear out.