Senator Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 571 during the Senate session on Tuesday, 11 August, calling for a legislative inquiry into the proposed Pax Silica Hub in New Clark City.

The inquiry seeks to assess the project’s potential environmental impact, social consequences for host communities and the sufficiency of existing legal protections.

“The lessons from Chuangxing in Magalang, Pampanga must guide us as we look into another major development, the Pax Silica project,” Tulfo said.