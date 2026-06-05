What remains is the outcome. And outcomes are easy to judge. Once you know what happened, it is easy to believe it could have been avoided. Easier still to believe it should have been obvious. This is not unique to Medicine — but in Medicine, the illusion is stronger, because the answer feels like it should have been clear all along. Patients should ask questions. They should demand clarity. But there is a difference between trying to understand and deciding too quickly that something was done wrong.

And we are becoming more comfortable with that second part.

Because it is easy. It asks nothing from you. No responsibility. No uncertainty. No consequence if you are wrong. You don’t have to weigh risks. You don’t have to choose between imperfect options. You don’t have to make the decision that led to it. You only have to look at what happened — and decide, with confidence, that it should have been different.

So ask your doctor. Question the plan. Try to understand it. But slow down before you conclude. Because the hardest part of Medicine is not knowing the answer. It is having to decide before anyone can know for sure — and the easiest job in healthcare is not treating the patient, but deciding, after everything, that it should have been different.