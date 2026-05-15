Supplements: Help, hype or harm?

She came in with a plastic container.

Not a pillbox — but a full storage bin, the kind you’d expect to hold kitchen supplies or holiday decorations. Inside were neatly arranged bottles: vitamins, antioxidants, herbal extracts, powders, capsules with names that sounded scientific, others that sounded almost magical.

“Doc,” she said, half-apologetic, half-hopeful, “I just want to be healthy.”

She is not alone.

In recent years, supplements have quietly become part of daily life for many Filipinos. A capsule for immunity. A tablet for the liver. Gummies for sleep. Powders for energy. Pills for memory. Most are taken not because of disease, but in the hope of preventing one.