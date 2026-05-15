Supplements: Help, hype or harm?

She came in with a plastic container.
Not a pillbox — but a full storage bin, the kind you’d expect to hold kitchen supplies or holiday decorations. Inside were neatly arranged bottles: vitamins, antioxidants, herbal extracts, powders, capsules with names that sounded scientific, others that sounded almost magical.
“Doc,” she said, half-apologetic, half-hopeful, “I just want to be healthy.”
She is not alone.
In recent years, supplements have quietly become part of daily life for many Filipinos. A capsule for immunity. A tablet for the liver. Gummies for sleep. Powders for energy. Pills for memory. Most are taken not because of disease, but in the hope of preventing one.
And that, perhaps, is where the conversation needs to begin.
Because the idea behind supplements is not wrong. In fact, in medicine, we prescribe them all the time — calcium and vitamin D for bone health, iron for anemia, folic acid in pregnancy. These are not optional. They are necessary.
But beyond clear deficiencies, the landscape becomes less certain — and often, less honest.
Many supplements promise more than they can prove. They are marketed as natural, safe, and essential, when in reality, most are not required by the body in the absence of a specific deficiency. Unlike medications, they are not always subjected to the same level of rigorous clinical testing. Their benefits are often extrapolated, not demonstrated.
And yet, patients take them — faithfully, consistently, and sometimes at great cost.
Part of this is driven by fear. Fear of aging, of illness, of decline. Supplements offer something medicine cannot always guarantee: control. The feeling that one is actively doing something to stay well.
Social media is also a strong driver for this infatuation with supplements. Influencers touting miracle cures, patients abandoning their prescribed medications for “healthier” options. “Experts” who list down their own concoction of tablets “proven” to make everything better.
But more is not always better.
Some supplements can interact with prescribed medications. Others duplicate what is already being taken. Fat-soluble vitamins can accumulate. Herbal products can affect liver function or blood clotting. Even something as seemingly benign as a vitamin may interfere with the body’s own regulatory systems.
In the clinic, I sometimes find myself doing something unexpected — not adding treatment, but taking things away. Simplifying.
Not because supplements are inherently harmful — but because unnecessary treatment, even in the form of “wellness,” can become a burden. Financially. Physically. Psychologically.
Health, after all, is not built on the number of bottles on a shelf.
It is built on consistency — habits that are far less glamorous, and far more powerful. These include:
•Regular meals and healthy food choices
•Adequate sleep
•Exercise
•Adherence to prescribed medications that are actually indicated
•Regular follow-up consultations
•Preventive screening
The foundations are simple. And yet they are also the hardest to maintain.
This is not to dismiss all supplements. Some have a role. Many are useful when prescribed appropriately. But they should serve a purpose — not replace one.
So how should patients approach them?
Not with blind trust. Not with blanket rejection. But with discernment. The questions to ask before taking a supplement should be:
•What is this for?
•Is there evidence that it works?
•Is it necessary for me?
•Could it interact with my other medications?
•Is it similar to something that I am already taking?
•Is it worth the cost?
•And most importantly — does it add real value to my health, or just the illusion of it?
At the end of our consultation, we did not throw everything away. We kept a few — those with clear benefit. The rest, we set aside. Her regimen became simpler. More focused. More intentional.
As she stood to leave, she smiled. As she lifted the bin, “Mas magaan na,” she said. Lighter.
Sometimes, good medicine is not about adding more. Always ask your doctor first before buying and taking the latest fad in supplements, and don’t stop your maintenance medications.
Sometimes, it is about knowing what truly matters — and having the courage to let go of the rest.