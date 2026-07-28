Under the agreement, the two institutions committed to reducing communication barriers in healthcare settings while improving access to quality medical services for Deaf individuals. The partnership also seeks to provide professional development and employment opportunities within the healthcare sector, opening more pathways for career growth for members of the Deaf community.

ManilaMed and Benilde SDEAS said the collaboration reflects their shared vision of using education and healthcare to empower communities and create lasting, systemic impact. They added that the partnership is expected to serve as a model for private healthcare institutions seeking to improve accessibility and foster long-term career opportunities for Deaf Filipinos.

The MOU signing also highlights the Philippine healthcare industry's growing emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility, and equitable service delivery for marginalized and underserved communities.