BARMM Parliament begins crafting 10-year roadmap ahead of first election

The initiative was launched during a three-day Parliament Strategic Planning session organized by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), which seeks to identify long-term legislative priorities and prepare the region's future elected lawmakers for the transition to democratic governance.

"The institution must continue to evolve in a way that reflects the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people while strengthening participatory governance, accountability, and public service," BTA Speaker Mohammad Yacob said.

The strategic planning process is expected to guide the next phase of parliamentary development and support the incoming members of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament. Officials said the framework will help ensure policy continuity and institutional stability beyond the transition period.

Chief of Staff Jamel Macacua said BARMM Chief Minister Abdularaf Macacua supports the parliament's strategic direction and remains committed to translating shared priorities into concrete policies and programs across the region.

The parliamentary roadmap was formally turned over by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, outlining measures designed to support institutional stability and continuity as the Bangsamoro Parliament moves toward its next stage of development.