PNP vows stronger thrust vs espionage

This is in line with the instructions of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to protect the country from individuals and groups threatening its national security.

“By tightening our coordination with both local and international security agencies, and by maximizing our advanced counter-intelligence capabilities, we are shutting down these covert recruitment channels,” Nartatez said.

Stay vigilant

“We are actively strengthening our defenses, and we urge every government personnel and citizen to remain vigilant against these emerging espionage threats,” the PNP chief added.

Earlier, security agencies from the “Five Eyes” alliance involving the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand flagged concerns about alleged Chinese operatives using online job platforms to recruit individuals with access to confidential and sensitive information.

These reports indicated that potential targets include personnel from the defense sector, foreign affairs, intelligence units, and other key government offices.

Amid these developments, Nartatez stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination to address the threat and ensure the timely investigation of related activities.

“Our organization is coordinating with other agencies, both here and abroad, to investigate reports that Chinese spies are allegedly using online job platforms to recruit individuals with access to confidential and sensitive information,” he said.

The PNP also said that its Anti-Cybercrime Group is working closely with cyber intelligence experts to track and counter possible online recruitment activities linked to espionage operations.