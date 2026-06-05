P1.4M petrol products seized in Zamboanga City

Some P1.4-million worth of petroleum products were seized by authorities during a law enforcement operation held at the Brgy. Baliwasan, Zamboanga City on 2 June 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the Special Operations Team of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9 RSOT-9) together with Police Station 11 of the Zamboanga City Police Office, led the operation for Violation of Section 2 Para A of Batasang Pambansa 33 as amended by Presidential Decree 1865 ( Illegal Trading of Petroleum Products).

The operation resulted in the arrest of four male suspects, and the confiscation of 700 containers of alleged illicit gasoline worth of P1,497,600.00, and two motorized boats locally known as "Jungkong."

A report that reached PMGEN ROBERT AA MORICO II, the Director of the CIDG stated that the arrested suspects "Jay, Ran, Hael, and Mark," all male, of legal age, and residents of Isabela City, Basilan and Indanan, Sulu, respectively, were caught while allegedly engaged in the trading and sale of petroleum products without the required license and authority from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Morico emphasized that the state protects the public interest and national security by strengthening the regulation of petroleum products. He added that under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the necessary license or authority, and Presidential Decree 1865 which amended BP 33 was enacted to address emerging unfair trade practices and ensure energy conservation.

The CIDG leadership commends PCOL Rosell DM Encarnacion, the Regional Chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, and the CIDG Special Operations Teams 9 (RSOT-9) led by PMAJ Joseph N Severino, for the successful crackdown. It underscores the CIDG’s commitment in eradicating illegal operations of petroleum products.

The CIDG assures the public that the Unit is resolute in enforcing all the laws and relentless in its fight against all forms of illegal activities and violations of law across the country. The Group urge the public to report to CIDG all illegal trading, hoarding, and profiteering of petroleum products in their localities, and the CIDG will do the rest.