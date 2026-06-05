Miss Earth Nicaragua rebuts former delegate’s claims

The organization also emphasized that it covered all expenses related to her participation and representation, adding that there is documented evidence to support the assistance provided during her time as Miss Earth Nicaragua.

Seeking to address public concerns and avoid further misunderstandings, the organization stated that the allegations “do not reflect the reality of the facts.” While disagreeing with the former representative’s statements, Miss Earth Nicaragua confirmed that it has accepted her resignation and respects her decision.

The organization concluded its statement by wishing its former delegate success in her future personal and professional endeavors, signaling its intention to move forward from the controversy.