Fans of timeless soft rock are in for a nostalgic evening as TOAST: The Best of BREAD brings the music of the legendary band to the Smart Araneta Coliseum tomorrow, 12 August, reviving some of the group's biggest hits that have remained favorites for generations.

Known for faithfully recreating Bread's signature sound, TOAST has earned praise from audiences worldwide for performances that closely mirror the band's original recordings. Concertgoers have often described the tribute act as "spot on," with many saying the experience feels like watching Bread perform live.

The concert will feature some of Bread's best-loved songs, including "Make It With You," "If," "Baby I'm-A-Want You," and "Everything I Own," along with other fan favorites such as "Aubrey," "Sweet Surrender," "It Don't Matter to Me," "Guitar Man," "Lost Without Your Love," and "Goodbye Girl."

Bread, led by David Gates, became one of the defining acts of the soft rock movement in the 1970s, producing a string of romantic ballads that continue to enjoy widespread popularity decades later.

Following the Manila show, TOAST will head to Waterfront Cebu City Hotel for another performance on 15 August.

Filipino singer-songwriter Noel Cabangon will join the concerts as special guest.