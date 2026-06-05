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Mentor or menace?

Their connection becomes increasingly tense as Mun-oh starts questioning the origins and truth
Mentor or menace?
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A new suspense drama reunites director Kim Gyu-tae with acclaimed actor Choi Min-sik and rising star Choi Hyun-wookfor Notes from the Last Row, set to premiere globally on 26 June.

The series follows Heo Mun-oh (Choi Min-sik), a once-celebrated writer who now works as a literature professor after years of creative silence. His routine life shifts when he becomes intrigued by Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), a reserved student who consistently sits at the back of his class and shows unexpected brilliance in writing.

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Recognizing potential in the young student, Mun-oh begins mentoring Kang, setting off a transformation that quickly draws attention as Kang rises in recognition and publicly credits his teacher during a major milestone. What starts as encouragement soon grows into a complicated bond shaped by ambition and influence.

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However, their connection becomes increasingly tense as Mun-oh starts questioning the origins and truth behind Kang’s stories. The relationship between them begins to fracture, hinting at a deeper psychological conflict beneath the surface.

Notes from the Last Row
Choi Min-sik Choi Hyun-wook
Korean suspense drama 2026
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