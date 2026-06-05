Mentor or menace?

A new suspense drama reunites director Kim Gyu-tae with acclaimed actor Choi Min-sik and rising star Choi Hyun-wookfor Notes from the Last Row, set to premiere globally on 26 June.

The series follows Heo Mun-oh (Choi Min-sik), a once-celebrated writer who now works as a literature professor after years of creative silence. His routine life shifts when he becomes intrigued by Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), a reserved student who consistently sits at the back of his class and shows unexpected brilliance in writing.