Mentor or menace?

A new suspense drama reunites director Kim Gyu-tae with acclaimed actor Choi Min-sik and rising star Choi Hyun-wookfor Notes from the Last Row, set to premiere globally on 26 June.
The series follows Heo Mun-oh (Choi Min-sik), a once-celebrated writer who now works as a literature professor after years of creative silence. His routine life shifts when he becomes intrigued by Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), a reserved student who consistently sits at the back of his class and shows unexpected brilliance in writing.
Recognizing potential in the young student, Mun-oh begins mentoring Kang, setting off a transformation that quickly draws attention as Kang rises in recognition and publicly credits his teacher during a major milestone. What starts as encouragement soon grows into a complicated bond shaped by ambition and influence.
However, their connection becomes increasingly tense as Mun-oh starts questioning the origins and truth behind Kang’s stories. The relationship between them begins to fracture, hinting at a deeper psychological conflict beneath the surface.