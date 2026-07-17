"Maraming obligasyon ang mga LGU sa ilalim ng batas na ito bilang mga primary enforcers," Tomas said.

Latest DILG data showed that 1,175 cities and municipalities and 27,264 barangays nationwide have established ASH Desks, while 25,887 Anti-Sexual Harassment Enforcers have been designated to support local implementation of the law.

Tomas emphasized that the Safe Spaces Act protects all individuals, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community, from gender-based sexual harassment regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics (SOGIESC).

"Kung makaranas sila ng harassment dahil sa kanilang sexual orientation or gender expression, pasok ito sa Safe Spaces Act, kaya puwede silang magsumbong sa ilalim ng batas na ito," he said.

He added that harassment motivated by a person's SOGIESC is covered by the law and may be reported through ASH Desks and other established reporting mechanisms. He also noted that local anti-discrimination ordinances enacted by several LGUs provide additional legal protection.

According to Tomas, ASH Desks are intended to provide safe, accessible and responsive avenues for victims to report cases and receive appropriate assistance.

The DILG continues to monitor LGU compliance with the Safe Spaces Act while conducting capacity-building programs and information campaigns to strengthen implementation nationwide.

Tomas acknowledged that despite the enactment of the law in 2019, some local officials and frontline implementers still need a better understanding of what constitutes gender-based sexual harassment and their responsibilities under the law.

"Medyo marami pa tayong kailangang ipaintindi tungkol sa nature ng anti-bastos law. Kasi ito ay comparatively bagong regulation. Pero importante na maintindihan nila hindi lang kung ano yung dapat nilang gawin, kundi kung bakit may ganitong batas in the first place," he said.

The DILG also encouraged individuals who experience gender-based sexual harassment to report incidents to their respective LGU ASH Desks or other appropriate reporting channels.

The department said stronger local implementation of the Safe Spaces Act, coupled with greater public awareness, will help foster safer, more inclusive and gender-responsive communities nationwide.