‘Queen Mantis’ explores deadly family past

Acclaimed Korean suspense drama Queen Mantis pulls viewers into a chilling tale of crime, revenge and fractured family ties.
Headlined by veteran actress Go Hyun Jung and actor Jang Dong Yoon, the gripping series follows the haunting legacy of Jeong I-Shin, a former housewife who became infamous as the serial killer known as the “Mantis.”
Two decades earlier, I-Shin murdered five abusive men, leaving the public divided between fear and admiration over her twisted form of vigilante justice for women and children who suffered abuse.
Now a police officer, her estranged son Cha Su Yeol continues to live under the shadow of her crimes. But when a new string of killings emerges using the same brutal pattern as the “Mantis” case, Su-Yeol is forced to seek help from the person he despises most — his own mother.
As the investigation deepens, long-buried secrets, emotional scars, and psychological tension begin to surface, blurring the line between justice and vengeance.
Queen Mantis airs weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and iWant.