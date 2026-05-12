‘Queen Mantis’ explores deadly family past

Two decades earlier, I-Shin murdered five abusive men, leaving the public divided between fear and admiration over her twisted form of vigilante justice for women and children who suffered abuse.

Now a police officer, her estranged son Cha Su Yeol continues to live under the shadow of her crimes. But when a new string of killings emerges using the same brutal pattern as the “Mantis” case, Su-Yeol is forced to seek help from the person he despises most — his own mother.

As the investigation deepens, long-buried secrets, emotional scars, and psychological tension begin to surface, blurring the line between justice and vengeance.

Queen Mantis airs weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and iWant.