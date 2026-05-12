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‘Queen Mantis’ explores deadly family past

As the investigation deepens, long-buried secrets, emotional scars and psychological tension begin to surface, blurring the line between justice and vengeance.
GO Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon
GO Hyun Jung and Jang Dong YoonPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of NETFLIX
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Acclaimed Korean suspense drama Queen Mantis pulls viewers into a chilling tale of crime, revenge and fractured family ties.

Headlined by veteran actress Go Hyun Jung and actor Jang Dong Yoon, the gripping series follows the haunting legacy of Jeong I-Shin, a former housewife who became infamous as the serial killer known as the “Mantis.”

GO Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon
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Two decades earlier, I-Shin murdered five abusive men, leaving the public divided between fear and admiration over her twisted form of vigilante justice for women and children who suffered abuse.

Now a police officer, her estranged son Cha Su Yeol continues to live under the shadow of her crimes. But when a new string of killings emerges using the same brutal pattern as the “Mantis” case, Su-Yeol is forced to seek help from the person he despises most — his own mother.

As the investigation deepens, long-buried secrets, emotional scars, and psychological tension begin to surface, blurring the line between justice and vengeance.

Queen Mantis airs weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on ABS-CBN sa ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and iWant.

Queen Mantis Korean drama
Go Hyun Jung Jang Dong Yoon series
Korean crime suspense thriller
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