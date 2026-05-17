‘Perfect Crown’: Turning the throne into its own undoing

I-An’s arc reframes the entire premise of monarchy from within. His political and social worldview is consistently positioned as too progressive for the court, and that is precisely what makes him dangerous to it. He does not simply question authority, he questions why authority must exist at all.

Importantly, I-An’s vision of freedom is not exclusive. It extends beyond himself and even reaches figures like Prime Minister Min Jeongwoo, suggesting that both men are bound by the same rigid system that demands obedience under tradition. In I-An’s understanding, liberation is not personal elevation within the system, but release from the system entirely.

Basically, his entire arc was never: “I want the throne.” It was: “I want people to stop suffering because of the throne.”

This reframing makes his endgame, abolishing the monarchy, not only plausible but thematically consistent. The boy once reprimanded simply for wearing red royal robes now stands positioned to become the final king of Korea, an irony the narrative seems fully aware of. His ascend to the throne would represent one conclusion: the last chapter of a system he ultimately rejects.

Parallel to his transformation is Seong Hui Ju (IU), whose arc provides one of the series’ most striking reversals. At the beginning, Hui Ju is driven by the belief that proximity to royalty is power, that a royal title represents security, identity and escape from limitation. She is, in many ways, the clearest outsider looking in, convinced that entering the royal world is a form of elevation.