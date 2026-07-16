“TransCo remains dedicated to safeguarding national transmission assets and ensuring the stability of the country’s power infrastructure.

By proactively addressing ROW concerns, TransCo reaffirms its commitment to efficient energy transmission and the best interests of the Filipino people,” the company said.

According to TransCo, the GIS platform will provide a centralized database of transmission lines, enabling faster access to land records while protecting critical documents and spatial data.

The company has also partnered with the LRA to verify land titles, obtain digital parcel maps and geospatial information, and secure certified copies of land records needed to process ROW claims.

In addition, TransCo said it is exploring alternative valuation methods acceptable to landowners within existing laws and is seeking legislative support to offer more competitive compensation for affected properties.

The company clarified that the ROW cases it is resolving were inherited from the National Power Corp. and have minimal, if any, impact on the operations and maintenance of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), which has authority under its franchise to acquire private land for its transmission projects.

TransCo added that it has also assisted NGCP in addressing land-related issues.

In 2023, it deployed additional personnel to speed up the validation of ROW claims covering five priority transmission lines in North Luzon, which allowed the concessionaire to focus on grid upgrades and maintenance.