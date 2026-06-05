Jennie shares body care habits behind her signature glow

Blackpink star Jennie is giving fans a glimpse into the wellness rituals that help her maintain the radiant look she has become known for around the world.

Known for her effortless beauty and trendsetting style, Jennie revealed that caring for her body is just as important to her as maintaining her hair and skincare routine. Despite her busy schedule filled with performances, travel, and public appearances, she makes time for practices that help keep her skin feeling healthy and refreshed.

Among her favorite wellness activities are sauna sessions and cold plunges, which she incorporates into her routine before applying moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated.

“For me, body care has always mattered just as much as hair and skin care,” Jennie shared. “I love sauna sessions and cold plunges to keep my skin feeling healthy, and afterwards I always reach for a moisturizing lotion to lock in the glow.”

The partnership highlights Jennie’s approach to self-care and confidence, emphasizing the importance of consistency in maintaining healthy-looking skin.

Over the years, the “Like Jennie” hitmaker has become one of the most influential figures in entertainment, with her impact spanning music, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. This goes to show that simple routines can play a role in helping people feel confident in their own skin.