A K-pop star’s glow routine

In today’s beauty landscape, skin health is no longer just about the face. More people are paying attention to full-body care, recognizing that smooth, well-moisturized skin contributes to overall confidence and comfort.

Kim Jennie, a global music and fashion figure known for her polished style and naturally radiant appearance, maintains a strict skincare and body care routine.

Rather than relying on complex steps, she emphasized everyday habits that support skin wellness — cleansing, moisturizing and protecting the skin after exposure to environmental stress, travel and long working days.