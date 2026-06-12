A K-pop star’s glow routine

In today’s beauty landscape, skin health is no longer just about the face. More people are paying attention to full-body care, recognizing that smooth, well-moisturized skin contributes to overall confidence and comfort.
Kim Jennie, a global music and fashion figure known for her polished style and naturally radiant appearance, maintains a strict skincare and body care routine.
Rather than relying on complex steps, she emphasized everyday habits that support skin wellness — cleansing, moisturizing and protecting the skin after exposure to environmental stress, travel and long working days.
Body care as part of daily wellness
Healthy-looking skin is often the result of consistency rather than occasional intensive treatments. Hydration, in particular, plays a key role in maintaining skin elasticity and preventing dryness.
“I love sauna sessions and cold plunges to keep my skin feeling healthy,” Jennie said.
Moisturizing after bathing or after exposure to air-conditioned environments helps lock in moisture. Some also incorporate cooling or refreshing practices such as cold showers or relaxation routines to support circulation and overall skin comfort.
The idea is simple: When the skin feels balanced and nourished, it often looks more radiant and feels more comfortable throughout the day.
Confidence through consistent care
Skincare experts often emphasize that confidence is closely linked to how comfortable one feels in their own skin. When dryness, tightness, or rough texture is minimized, people tend to feel more at ease in daily activities and social settings.
This has helped shift the conversation around body care from occasional pampering to a more essential part of self-care routines. Just like facial skincare, body care is increasingly seen as a daily necessity rather than a luxury.
Despite evolving trends, the foundation of good body care remains straightforward: cleanse, hydrate and maintain consistency. Small daily habits can help support healthier-looking skin over time.