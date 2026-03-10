BLACKPINK Deadline official pop-up arrives in Manila

The BLACKPINK DEADLINE Official Pop-Up Store in Manila is officially opening its doors, offering fans a limited-time retail experience dedicated to the global K-pop supergroup. BLINKs now have an exclusive destination to shop for official merchandise and celebrate the group’s newest era.
The pop-up will run from February 28 to March 15, 2026, and is located at Level 3, North Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia.
Fans can explore a carefully curated lineup of merchandise featuring official apparel and accessories from the [DEADLINE] release. The store also brings together items from multiple collections—including BPPOPUP, JUMP, and BPCOLLECTION—making it a one-stop shop for BLACKPINK fans.
As part of the pop-up experience, fans can receive a special collectible.
For every ₱2,500 worth of merchandise purchased, customers will receive one (1) random BLACKPINK postcard from an exclusive set of four designs.