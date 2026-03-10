SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

BLACKPINK Deadline official pop-up arrives in Manila

A Must-Visit for Filipino BLINKs
Blinks are you ready to grab your fave merch?
Blinks are you ready to grab your fave merch?Photograph Courtesy of SM Mall of Asia
Published on

The BLACKPINK DEADLINE Official Pop-Up Store in Manila is officially opening its doors, offering fans a limited-time retail experience dedicated to the global K-pop supergroup. BLINKs now have an exclusive destination to shop for official merchandise and celebrate the group’s newest era.

The pop-up will run from February 28 to March 15, 2026, and is located at Level 3, North Entertainment Mall, SM Mall of Asia.

Blinks are you ready to grab your fave merch?
New beauty haven to look at

Fans can explore a carefully curated lineup of merchandise featuring official apparel and accessories from the [DEADLINE] release. The store also brings together items from multiple collections—including BPPOPUP, JUMP, and BPCOLLECTION—making it a one-stop shop for BLACKPINK fans.

Special Fan Perk

As part of the pop-up experience, fans can receive a special collectible.
For every ₱2,500 worth of merchandise purchased, customers will receive one (1) random BLACKPINK postcard from an exclusive set of four designs.

BLACKPINK
Kpop

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph