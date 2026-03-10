Cebu top bills in Netflix series starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Seo In-guk

Cebu’s stunning beaches and top-tier resorts take center stage in the new K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, now streaming worldwide on Netflix and starring Jisoo alongside South Korean actor Seo In-guk, who also serves as the Philippines’ Celebrity Tourism Ambassador.
The romantic comedy follows a young woman who signs up for a virtual dating service that allows her to experience different romantic scenarios.
Shot in Cebu in February 2025, the series highlights the island’s scenic beaches and tourism attractions. Local tourism frontliners and hospitality workers also appear in several scenes, showcasing Filipino hospitality and service.
The production was supported by the Department of Tourism Korea Office, in collaboration with the DOT Office of Film and Sports Tourism, DOT Regional Office VII, and tourism stakeholders in Cebu. Airport authorities also assisted to ensure the smooth arrival, departure, and stay of the cast and production crew during filming.
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the initiative aligns with the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in promoting not only the country’s destinations but also the professionalism and warmth of Filipino tourism workers. She added that global exposure for Philippine destinations can create more opportunities for tourism frontliners and local communities.
Seo In-guk has also supported several initiatives promoting the Philippines to Korean audiences through tourism campaigns, cultural exchanges, and destination promotions, further boosting Cebu’s visibility among Korean travelers—one of the country’s key tourism markets.
The DOT continues to strengthen its promotions in South Korea through partnerships with airlines and travel agencies, along with digital and outdoor advertising campaigns.
In 2024, the Philippines welcomed 1,346,301 visitors from South Korea, accounting for 20.76 percent of total international arrivals and making it the country’s largest source of tourists. Cebu remains a favorite destination for Korean visitors due to its beaches, diving spots, and wide range of travel experiences.
“Boyfriend on Demand” premiered on March 6, with all ten episodes now available for streaming on Netflix. The series currently ranks No. 4 on the platform’s Top Shows in the Philippines.