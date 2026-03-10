Cebu top bills in Netflix series starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Seo In-guk

Shot in Cebu in February 2025, the series highlights the island’s scenic beaches and tourism attractions. Local tourism frontliners and hospitality workers also appear in several scenes, showcasing Filipino hospitality and service.

The production was supported by the Department of Tourism Korea Office, in collaboration with the DOT Office of Film and Sports Tourism, DOT Regional Office VII, and tourism stakeholders in Cebu. Airport authorities also assisted to ensure the smooth arrival, departure, and stay of the cast and production crew during filming.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the initiative aligns with the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in promoting not only the country’s destinations but also the professionalism and warmth of Filipino tourism workers. She added that global exposure for Philippine destinations can create more opportunities for tourism frontliners and local communities.

Seo In-guk has also supported several initiatives promoting the Philippines to Korean audiences through tourism campaigns, cultural exchanges, and destination promotions, further boosting Cebu’s visibility among Korean travelers—one of the country’s key tourism markets.