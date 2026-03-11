Jisoo in Cebu

K-drama stars Jisoo of Blackpink and South Korean actor Seo In Guk take viewers on a romantic journey to Cebu in the new series Boyfriend on Demand, now streaming worldwide on Netflix.
The romantic comedy follows a young woman who signs up for an innovative virtual dating service that allows her to experience different relationships through simulated partners. As she navigates these unique romantic encounters, she discovers unexpected emotions and life lessons along the way.
Scenes for the series were filmed in Cebu in February 2025, capturing the province’s crystal-clear waters, powdery beaches and luxury resorts. Several tourism frontliners and hospitality workers were also featured in the production, highlighting the friendly service and warm hospitality that Filipino hosts are known for.
The filming initiative was organized by the Philippine Department of Tourism Korea Office, together with the agency’s Office of Film and Sports Tourism and Department of Tourism Region VII, in partnership with tourism stakeholders in Cebu. Airport authorities also assisted the cast and production team, ensuring a smooth arrival and stay while the project was being shot on location.
Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco highlighted the significance of featuring the Philippines in international productions.
“Under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration, we continue to highlight not only breathtaking destinations of the Philippines but also the warmth and professionalism of our tourism workers who help create memorable visitor experiences. Through the continued collaboration of our overseas offices, local stakeholders and industry partners, we hope to welcome more travelers to discover the diverse experiences that the country has to offer.”
She also emphasized the benefits of global exposure for the country’s tourism sector.
“When our destinations gain global visibility, it creates opportunities that benefit our tourism frontliners and local communities who help deliver the memorable experiences that keep visitors coming back.”
Seo In Guk’s appearance in the series adds to his ongoing efforts to promote Philippine destinations to Korean audiences. As a celebrity tourism ambassador, he has supported multiple tourism campaigns, cultural exchange programs and promotional activities aimed at encouraging Korean travelers to explore the country.
South Korea continues to be the Philippines’ largest tourism source market. In 2024 alone, 1,346,301 South Korean visitors traveled to the country, accounting for 20.76 percent of all international arrivals. Cebu remains a favorite among Korean tourists due to its beaches, diving spots and diverse travel experiences.
Since its premiere on 6 March, Boyfriend on Demand has gained strong viewership, climbing to the fourth spot on Netflix’s Top Shows list in the Philippines.