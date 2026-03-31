BLACKPINK's Lisa lands in Sin City for a residency like no other

Las Vegas is about to get a K-Pop takeover. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to make history as the first solo K-Pop artist to headline a residency on the Strip with “Viva La Lisa” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The four-night run spans 13-14 and 27-28 November, giving fans a chance to see the global star bring her music and her multiple personas to life. Presale tickets go live 122 April, with general sales opening on 23 April.
Lisa’s solo work has been nothing short of transformative. Her debut album, “Alter Ego,” released in February 2025, introduces five distinct identities, Roxi, Vixi, Sunni, Speedi, and Kiki, each representing a different facet of her artistry.
"It is such a fun concept. I have five different egos. I was like trying so many different music and styles while I was recording and stuff. I was like oh, I never done this kind of stuff before [but] it sounds great so why not put all the different kinds of style into the album and call it Alter Ego,” she explained to Capital FM, highlighting the experimental spirit behind the record.
Beyond the studio, Lisa is building her presence on screen. She appeared in Season 3 of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” and will star in Netflix’s action thriller “TYGO” with Don Lee and Lee Jin-uk. She’s also set to lead a Netflix rom-com inspired by Notting Hill, expanding her reach into film while maintaining her musical momentum.
Her journey as a solo artist is further documented in an upcoming Sony Music Vision film directed by Sue Kim, capturing both the triumphs and challenges of her career. Lisa described the experience as a meaningful way to share special moments with fans and reflect on a year of global milestones.
With “Viva La Lisa,” audiences can expect more than a concert—it’s a full showcase of her artistry on one of the world’s most iconic stages.