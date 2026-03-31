BLACKPINK's Lisa lands in Sin City for a residency like no other

Beyond the studio, Lisa is building her presence on screen. She appeared in Season 3 of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” and will star in Netflix’s action thriller “TYGO” with Don Lee and Lee Jin-uk. She’s also set to lead a Netflix rom-com inspired by Notting Hill, expanding her reach into film while maintaining her musical momentum.

Her journey as a solo artist is further documented in an upcoming Sony Music Vision film directed by Sue Kim, capturing both the triumphs and challenges of her career. Lisa described the experience as a meaningful way to share special moments with fans and reflect on a year of global milestones.

With “Viva La Lisa,” audiences can expect more than a concert—it’s a full showcase of her artistry on one of the world’s most iconic stages.