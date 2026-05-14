Madonna, Shakira and BTS to lead 2026 World Cup Final halftime debut

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to make history with its first-ever official halftime show at the final, bringing together a powerhouse lineup led by Madonna, Shakira and BTS.

The milestone performance will take place during the championship match on 19 July at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It is expected to run for around 11 minutes.

Madonna, long regarded as the “Queen of Pop,” is fresh off new music releases and a high-profile return to touring. Shakira continues her deep connection with the tournament, having previously delivered one of its most iconic anthems and now returning amid new music tied to the 2026 edition. BTS, meanwhile, re-enter the global spotlight following a record-breaking comeback album and world tour after completing their military service hiatus.

The halftime show is being curated in partnership with Global Citizen and Chris Martin, with a strong focus on fundraising for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to education and football programs worldwide.

It was earlier reported that Katy Perry, Blackpink's Lisa, Future, Anitta, Rema, Tyla, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies.