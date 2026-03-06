Home of the star: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo purchases luxury Seoul villa

Every queen deserves her own castle, and for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, that castle comes in the form of a stunning luxury villa in one of Seoul’s most prestigious neighborhoods.
Globally known as a member of the powerhouse K-pop girl group BLACKPINK who is making her mark as an actress, Jisoo has reportedly purchased a villa worth approximately US$14 million in Seoul’s exclusive luxury residential complex, L’Arbre 27 — a well-deserved property for a star who has worked hard for her title.
Located in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, L’Arbre 27 is a private, high-end residential development composed of only 27 exclusive units spread across two buildings. The entire complex spans a total area of 45,049 square meters, offering residents privacy, space and an elevated living experience rarely found in the heart of a bustling city.
According to Tatler, properties within the development are priced between US$14 million and US$31 million, placing it firmly among Seoul’s most expensive residential addresses.
Jisoo’s neighbors are just as notable. Reports indicate that Bang Si-hyuk, founder of HYBE Corporation and the man behind BTS’ record label, Big Hit Music, has also purchased a unit in the same complex — making the K-pop royalty literal neighbors.
Modern aesthetics with purpose
Currently under construction and expected to be completed later this year, L’Arbre 27 is defined by its sleek, modern design. The architecture features a piloti structure, elevating the buildings while enhancing airflow, light and spatial openness. The design incorporates “Neuroarchitecture” —a psychology-based design philosophy that blends neuroscience and architecture to improve mental well-being and cognitive function.
The residences are carefully planned using biophilic design principles, integrating natural elements into the living spaces. Natural lighting, calming color palettes and sensory-focused materials are incorporated throughout the property to reduce stress and promote comfort and positive behavior. In a city as fast-paced as Seoul, the design offers residents a serene retreat without sacrificing urban convenience.
The penthouse units, ranging from 490 to 546 square meters, boast of expansive layouts and three-sided deep terraces, offering breathtaking panoramic views of South Korea’s capital skyline — an ideal sanctuary for a global star like Jisoo.
A perfect balance of city and nature
Nature plays a central role in the development’s design. One of its standout features is the Garden House, spanning 390 to 466 square meters, which brings lush greenery and open-sky views indoors. These spaces allow residents to enjoy moments of calm, whether sipping coffee, listening to music, or simply unwinding after a long day.
There is also the Terrace House, featuring a spacious 239-to-271-square meter terrace directly connected to the living room. This layout provides sweeping city views while maintaining a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.
For Jisoo, L’Arbre 27 is more than just a property — it’s a reflection of her journey, success and well-earned place at the top of the global entertainment industry.