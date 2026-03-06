Home of the star: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo purchases luxury Seoul villa

According to Tatler, properties within the development are priced between US$14 million and US$31 million, placing it firmly among Seoul’s most expensive residential addresses.

Jisoo’s neighbors are just as notable. Reports indicate that Bang Si-hyuk, founder of HYBE Corporation and the man behind BTS’ record label, Big Hit Music, has also purchased a unit in the same complex — making the K-pop royalty literal neighbors.

Modern aesthetics with purpose

Currently under construction and expected to be completed later this year, L’Arbre 27 is defined by its sleek, modern design. The architecture features a piloti structure, elevating the buildings while enhancing airflow, light and spatial openness. The design incorporates “Neuroarchitecture” —a psychology-based design philosophy that blends neuroscience and architecture to improve mental well-being and cognitive function.

The residences are carefully planned using biophilic design principles, integrating natural elements into the living spaces. Natural lighting, calming color palettes and sensory-focused materials are incorporated throughout the property to reduce stress and promote comfort and positive behavior. In a city as fast-paced as Seoul, the design offers residents a serene retreat without sacrificing urban convenience.

The penthouse units, ranging from 490 to 546 square meters, boast of expansive layouts and three-sided deep terraces, offering breathtaking panoramic views of South Korea’s capital skyline — an ideal sanctuary for a global star like Jisoo.

A perfect balance of city and nature

Nature plays a central role in the development’s design. One of its standout features is the Garden House, spanning 390 to 466 square meters, which brings lush greenery and open-sky views indoors. These spaces allow residents to enjoy moments of calm, whether sipping coffee, listening to music, or simply unwinding after a long day.