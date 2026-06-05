Call center agent arrested after allegedly inviting resident to drug session

According to a police report, authorities received information at around 5:50 a.m. regarding a person allegedly in possession of illegal drugs. Responding officers arrived at the area at about 6:00 a.m. and arrested the suspect at approximately 6:20 a.m.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a report made by a resident of Barangay 1, San Lorenzo. The resident allegedly told authorities that while at home, the suspect approached him and asked if there was available work as a dishwasher. After being informed that no job was available, the suspect allegedly asked for aluminum foil and invited him to a “pot session” at the dike along the Padsan River while showing a plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The resident reportedly excused himself and went to the comfort room, where he contacted the police.

Upon arriving at the location, officers allegedly recovered from the suspect a coin purse containing two transparent plastic sachets filled with a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

Authorities also seized a shoulder bag containing a smartphone, an iPad, three inhalers, personal hygiene items, and several identification cards.

Police said the suspect was informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights.

The suspect may face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165) pending laboratory examination of the confiscated substances.