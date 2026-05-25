Laoag City buy-bust nets alleged drug personality, firearm, P35K worth of shabu

According to the Laoag City Police Station, the operation was conducted at around 6:55 p.m. on May 24 in coordination with anti-drug enforcement units and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under Coordination Control Number 1-00-05242026-015.

Police said the operation resulted in the confiscation of approximately 5.2 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of PHP35,360.

Recovered drug evidence included one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing around 1.8 grams of suspected shabu believed to be the subject of sale, and two additional heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing around 3.4 grams of suspected shabu allegedly recovered as possession evidence.

Authorities also seized several non-drug pieces of evidence, including a homemade caliber .38 revolver bearing the markings “SPL .38 COLT U.S.A.” without serial number, loaded with three live ammunition and with holster.

Also confiscated were two genuine PHP500 bills and two pieces of PHP1,000 boodle money used as buy-bust money, a brown wallet containing PHP218 cash in various denominations, one 1,000 Japanese yen bill, identification cards, and other personal belongings.

Police further recovered two OPPO cellular phones, an IQOS vape device, a pack of IQOS cigarettes, a Cafe Racer 152 CC motorcycle bearing plate number 570AKV with key, and one Spyder helmet.

Authorities said the inventory and marking of the recovered evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of the required insulating witnesses and the suspect. The operation was also recorded using two body-worn cameras in compliance with existing laws and operational procedures.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act are being prepared against Domingo.