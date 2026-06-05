Danny O'Donoghue believes the strong bond between Irish and Filipino people helps explain why his band has enjoyed such enduring popularity in the Philippines.
Speaking about the connection he feels with local audiences, the singer described every trip to the country as a homecoming.
According to O'Donoghue, Filipinos and Irish people share many of the same qualities. He pointed to their warmth, hospitality and love for gathering together through music and celebration.
He also highlighted a shared appreciation for singing, storytelling and even karaoke, joking that the two nationalities are essentially "brothers from another mother."
For the musician, the similarities go beyond social traditions. He said both cultures are comfortable expressing emotions openly, whether through conversation, music or art.
That emotional honesty, he believes, is one reason audiences in the Philippines have embraced songs about love, heartbreak and hope for so many years.
O'Donoghue also praised Filipino concertgoers for the passion they bring to live performances, noting how often fans sing along with friends and fully immerse themselves in the experience.
The singer said those qualities have helped create a special connection that continues to make the Philippines one of the band's most devoted fan bases anywhere in the world.