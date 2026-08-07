"You think they will really escape? I don't think they will. They will return. We believe they will. Or perhaps they would prefer to go home in handcuffs," he said during a press conference.

Remulla's remarks came after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced that Legarda and Leviste had traveled to Hong Kong and were reportedly en route to France.

In a separate interview, Sen. Erwin Tulfo said Legarda had filed for medical leave from the Senate, which explained her absence from recent impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Tulfo said Legarda did not disclose specific details about the trip, only informing the Senate that it was for a "medical need."

"Hopefully she will return. She did not mention what kind of medical case. It was only stated that it was a medical need," Tulfo said.

On 31 July, Remulla announced that the Office of the Ombudsman was preparing to file cases against Legarda, Leviste and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi over alleged irregularities in the procurement of government contracts for solar power systems.

According to Remulla, the alleged offenses could lead to charges of plunder and graft involving P10 billion.