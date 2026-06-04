‘Proud Pinoy’ label challenges global market leaders

More than just fashion statements, an apparel brand is a country’s brand ambassador. Louis Vuitton proudly emblazons “Made in France” under its logo, just as Prada boasts of being “Made in Italy.” Through Zara, we get to know more about Spanish culture, the same with Sweden through H&M and with Japan via Uniqlo.
Dreaming to have a label that could also someday represent the Philippines as a face in the international community, Robinsons Department Store recently hosted the rebranding and launch of Grab-A-Fit, envisioned to become the “Proud Pinoy” answer to international basics apparel market leaders like Uniqlo.
“We want it to become a lifestyle brand already with complete ‘fits (outfits), a one-stop shop where you can buy your tops, bottoms, you can mix and match. That’s why we wanted to transition, so that when you go to the department store, you don’t have to go to any brand anymore,” Grab-A-Fit marketing head Mitch Gonzales explained to DAILY TRIBUNE why they rebranded from Grab-A-Tee.
“As you know, Uniqlo is strong everywhere. It’s an international brand, also a basics brand and also not that expensive. But what we want is that even if we’re inside the department store, you’d (find something from our brand that would make you) look premium but a very affordable price,” the marketing head said of their brand, which he claimed to be in business for more than 15 years, with a warehouse based in Marikina City.
“So it’s also a Filipino-owned company as well. The owner is Eric de la Cruz, he’s very Filipino. They’re also the type of bosses who make sure that quality is not sacrificed.”
Besides being locally-owned and made, the label will soon roll-out products made of Hydro Cool fabric, which is reportedly lightweight and ideal for Philippine weather