‘Proud Pinoy’ label challenges global market leaders

“As you know, Uniqlo is strong everywhere. It’s an international brand, also a basics brand and also not that expensive. But what we want is that even if we’re inside the department store, you’d (find something from our brand that would make you) look premium but a very affordable price,” the marketing head said of their brand, which he claimed to be in business for more than 15 years, with a warehouse based in Marikina City.

“So it’s also a Filipino-owned company as well. The owner is Eric de la Cruz, he’s very Filipino. They’re also the type of bosses who make sure that quality is not sacrificed.”

Besides being locally-owned and made, the label will soon roll-out products made of Hydro Cool fabric, which is reportedly lightweight and ideal for Philippine weather