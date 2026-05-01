Designer collabs are coming in hot

For her initial 38-piece collection, Beckham presents a refined take on ‘wardrobe building blocks’ by adding balanced proportions, sharp structure, and thoughtful details. It features utilitarian-inspired pieces in khaki and green, a fleece logo set, and Gap’s trademark denim leads in classic straight and capri silhouettes, with matching denim jackets and shirts, seen through Beckham’s unique design lens.

“To me, Gap is an all-American icon — a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” she says. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”

Stella for H&M

Twenty years after her first design collaboration with the retail giant, Stella McCartney makes a stellar, pun intended, return to H&M. This collection combines inspirations from the designer’s earlier archives for the brand, which includes bejeweled prints and slogan tops, and builds on that with oversized shirting, sharp tailoring and full-on glamor, which she describes as “playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined.”

Known for her rule-breaking vision when it comes to fashion, she applies her advocacy for sustainable design to these pieces, prioritizing recycled content, organic cottons and similar materials.

“I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history,” says McCartney. “It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favorites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures.”