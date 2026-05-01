Designer collabs are coming in hot

It’s going to be one stylish season ahead, with the recently announced designer collaborations by three of the world’s biggest retail brands.
Hot on the heels of the announcement of John Galliano signing on to reimagine the Zara archives, Gap, H&M and Uniqlo have followed suit with their own high-profile partnerships — setting the stage for a fashion scene that is so ready to slay.
It’s going to be a mad rush for the mall, which is, we hear, where Gen Z-ers prefer to shop these days to be the first to cop these pieces when these collections start dropping in May.
Victoria for Gap
First up is Victoria Beckham, who just signed a multi-season deal with American heritage brand Gap, which debuts Spring 2026, and drops this month.
The choice to work with the designer was easy, according to Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap, who acknowledged her iconic influence in the fashion world.
“This partnership feels truly authentic — and that’s where the magic happens. It has allowed us to create pieces we hope our customers feel they have to have.”
For her initial 38-piece collection, Beckham presents a refined take on ‘wardrobe building blocks’ by adding balanced proportions, sharp structure, and thoughtful details. It features utilitarian-inspired pieces in khaki and green, a fleece logo set, and Gap’s trademark denim leads in classic straight and capri silhouettes, with matching denim jackets and shirts, seen through Beckham’s unique design lens.
“To me, Gap is an all-American icon — a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail,” she says. “Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”
Stella for H&M
Twenty years after her first design collaboration with the retail giant, Stella McCartney makes a stellar, pun intended, return to H&M. This collection combines inspirations from the designer’s earlier archives for the brand, which includes bejeweled prints and slogan tops, and builds on that with oversized shirting, sharp tailoring and full-on glamor, which she describes as “playful, strong, sparkling, joyful, refined.”
Known for her rule-breaking vision when it comes to fashion, she applies her advocacy for sustainable design to these pieces, prioritizing recycled content, organic cottons and similar materials.
“I see this collection as a journey through my fashion history,” says McCartney. “It is a true mix of current classics and some of my old favorites that showcase my first forays into fashion and the development of my signatures.”
Key pieces include rib knitted dresses and tops with McCartney’s signature Falabella chain at the neckline, and a long white gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem, giving the look of a sweeping circle of fabric, mesh dresses, and even a white mini tee embellished with studs reading “Rock Royalty.”
“Stella has always had a bold vision for fashion, and this collection tracks her journey from a young, rule-breaking voice to a master of timeless design, says H&M creative advisor and head of Design Ann-Sofie Johansson. The Stella McCartney x H&M collection is slated to drop in May.
Cecilie for Uniqlo
The Japanese purveyor of the wardrobe staples that live in our closets, Uniqlo, already has an impressive roster of designers on their collaboration roster — Jonathan Anderson, Clare Waight Keller, Marni, Marimekko and Ines de la Fressange, who all have elevated basics to the next level.
They now add Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen to the list, whose collection “Shapes of Poetry” adds a touch of whimsy and romance to Uniqlo’s pieces.
Describing it as “everyday couture,” Bahnsen put the focus on clean lines married with floral motifs, shirring and design details served up in her signature black, whithe, powdery pink and tomato red — mirroring her runway shows.
“I’ve always designed pieces to be lived in, worn and cherished every day, just as all Uniqlo LifeWear embodies,” Bahnsen shared in a statement. The collection features dresses, tees, skirts that make a style statement, and will soon become on constant OOTD repeat.
There is one more rather interesting thing about this season’s designer collabs — they are all seriously kick-ass women designers whose sartorial style we’d all love to copy, and have defining our closets. With these collections, at more affordable prices, we finally can.
There’s no word yet on whether and when these collections will make their way to Manila, but when they do, there will be signs.