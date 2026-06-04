SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

PRO3 deploys 3,537 cops for school opening

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez
PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez PRO3
Published on

Around 3,537 police personnel will be deployed across Central Luzon for the opening of classes under Oplan Balik-Eskwela 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers and school personnel.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez
3,500 police ready to deploy on class opening in Central Luzon

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said the deployment will cover 4,376 public and private schools, with security measures including Police Assistance Desks, mobile patrols, foot patrols, and force multipliers positioned in key areas.

Of the total deployment, 1,911 personnel will come from the PNP, supported by 299 personnel from other government agencies and 1,327 force multipliers, reflecting a whole-of-community approach to school safety.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez
PNP deploys 55,507 personnel for school opening

PRO3 will also set up 279 Police Assistance Desks and deploy 777 mobile patrol units and 517 foot patrol teams to ensure police visibility and rapid response to any incidents.

PRO3 director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez assured the public that all units have been instructed to maintain maximum visibility and responsiveness throughout the school opening period.

PNP school opening deployment
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph