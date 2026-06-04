PRO3 deploys 3,537 cops for school opening

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said the deployment will cover 4,376 public and private schools, with security measures including Police Assistance Desks, mobile patrols, foot patrols, and force multipliers positioned in key areas.

Of the total deployment, 1,911 personnel will come from the PNP, supported by 299 personnel from other government agencies and 1,327 force multipliers, reflecting a whole-of-community approach to school safety.