PRO3 deploys 3,537 cops for school opening

Around 3,537 police personnel will be deployed across Central Luzon for the opening of classes under Oplan Balik-Eskwela 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers and school personnel.
The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said the deployment will cover 4,376 public and private schools, with security measures including Police Assistance Desks, mobile patrols, foot patrols, and force multipliers positioned in key areas.
Of the total deployment, 1,911 personnel will come from the PNP, supported by 299 personnel from other government agencies and 1,327 force multipliers, reflecting a whole-of-community approach to school safety.
PRO3 will also set up 279 Police Assistance Desks and deploy 777 mobile patrol units and 517 foot patrol teams to ensure police visibility and rapid response to any incidents.
PRO3 director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez assured the public that all units have been instructed to maintain maximum visibility and responsiveness throughout the school opening period.