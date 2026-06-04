3,500 police ready to deploy on class opening in Central Luzon

A total of 1,911 PNP personnel will be deployed, complemented by 299 personnel from other government agencies and 1,327 force multipliers, demonstrating a whole-of-community approach to school safety.

The region has also established 279 Police Assistance Desks and will field 777 mobile patrols and 517 foot patrol teams to ensure police visibility and immediate response to incidents.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez assured the public that all units have been directed to maintain maximum visibility and responsiveness throughout the school opening period.

“As classes resume, our police officers will be where they are needed most—along school routes, near transport hubs, and in communities—to ensure the safety of our learners and the peace of mind of parents and teachers.”

“This deployment reflects our commitment to delivering Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman and supports the PNP Focused Agenda of our Chief, PNP, PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., particularly in enhancing public safety and strengthening community partnerships,” Mendez said.

The Regional Director also emphasized the importance of close coordination with local government units, school authorities, and force multipliers to ensure a safe, orderly, and successful opening of classes throughout Central Luzon.

With all preparations in place, PRO3 remains committed to providing a secure environment where students can learn, teachers can teach, and communities can thrive as another school year begins.