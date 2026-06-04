PNP Chief led launching of Unified 911 Satellite Command Centers in Iloilo

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The launching ceremony was led by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. and BFP Director Fire Chief Superintendent Wilberto Niel Ang Kwan Tiu, together with local government officials from Iloilo.

One of the key features of the upgraded emergency system is its capability to accommodate callers using local languages and dialects, including Hiligaynon, Kinaray-a, Ilocano, Ibanag, and Waray. Officials said the initiative aims to eliminate communication barriers and enable faster, more accurate emergency reporting.

Nartatez said the expansion supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to strengthen disaster and crisis management systems across the country and bring emergency services closer to communities.

He emphasized that improving emergency response goes beyond increasing personnel and requires investments in mobility, communications, and equipment.

“While we aim for faster response times, what is most important is that help arrives when it is needed,” Nartatez said.

To improve field operations, the PNP continues to deploy motorcycles, patrol vehicles, body-worn cameras, and push-to-talk communication radios designed to enhance mobility and coordination among responders.

The police chief also underscored the importance of reliable telecommunications infrastructure in ensuring the effectiveness of the 911 system. He said the PNP is prepared to support telecommunication companies in expanding network coverage, particularly in areas still affected by weak cellular signals.

In Iloilo City, Mayor Raisa Treñas said the city government is working closely with major telecommunications providers, to strengthen network reliability and ensure uninterrupted communication services. Globe is currently expanding its 5G network in the city, while Converge is upgrading its local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, BFP Director Kwan Tiu highlighted persistent gaps in fire protection services nationwide, revealing that 109 localities still do not have fire trucks.

He said the government is accelerating the procurement of additional fire units and the construction of new fire stations to address the shortage and improve emergency coverage in underserved areas.

“Every minute matters during emergencies,” Kwan Tiu said, noting that emergency medical responders ideally need to arrive within three to five minutes during life-threatening incidents, while fire response operations target a three- to seven-minute window.

Until permanent stations are established, the BFP has clustered municipalities without fire stations under nearby operational units to ensure continued service coverage.

Officials also reminded the public to prioritize calling emergency responders during incidents rather than immediately recording videos for social media.

Kwan Tiu urged citizens to dial 911 as soon as emergencies occur, emphasizing that prompt reporting can significantly improve response times and save lives.