Fisherman rescued after 5 days at sea

Information on his last known position was relayed through coordination with BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408), prompting a maritime patrol and search and rescue operation (SAROPS) in the area.

After scanning the waters west of Capon Grande, Zambales, rescuers eventually located the missing vessel approximately 78.98 nautical miles offshore.

At around 4:07 p.m. on 20 March, the fisherman was successfully located and brought to safety. He was immediately given medical attention onboard, while his service boat was secured by PCG personnel.

The vessel BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), which also participated in the operation, later departed the area and is currently en route to Subic for the proper turnover of the rescued fisherman.

For the Coast Guard, the successful rescue underscores the importance of coordination, timely reporting, and sustained maritime patrols — especially in areas frequently traversed by small fishing vessels far from shore.