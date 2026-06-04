Leviste-linked solar delay triggers DOE bid to recover P1.185B

The facility was awarded under the government’s Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP) and was expected to supply renewable energy to the Mindanao grid.

“The Performance Bond was deliberately allowed to expire unreplaced despite repeated formal demands, and the plaintiff's demand for payment of P1.185 billion remains unsatisfied to this day,” the complaint read.

According to the DOE, the bond was meant to guarantee the project’s completion.

The agency alleged that the bond expired without replacement and that repeated demands for compliance and payment went unanswered.

The complaint identifies Leviste as the controlling figure behind the corporate defendants, alleging that he owns 100 percent of SPCRPI and exercises direct control over the companies involved in the project.

The DOE further argues that the companies and Leviste operated as a single decision-making group in carrying out the project’s obligations.

According to the complaint, the project failed to deliver the committed power generation capacity within the agreed timeline, which allegedly undermined efforts to expand renewable energy capacity.

To recall, the GEAP was established to accelerate renewable energy development and support the country’s target of increasing renewables’ share in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.