DoE wants faster RE rollout to ease fuel import dependence

The Department of Energy’s (DoE) backing of Aboitiz Renewables’ 221-megawatt-peak Olongapo Solar Power Plant signals a stronger government push to expand local renewable energy sources.

Following a recent visit to the facility, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the project is among 22 renewable energy developments being prioritized by the government to accelerate the country’s transition toward cleaner and more reliable power.

Lessening the country’s dependence on imported fuel

The expansion of solar, hydro, wind and other indigenous energy sources could help lessen the country’s dependence on imported fuel, which has historically exposed electricity prices to global oil and fuel market swings triggered by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

The Olongapo Solar Power Plant, energized in December 2025, adds to Aboitiz Renewables’ growing clean energy portfolio, which has expanded to 2.3 gigawatts of attributable dependable capacity from around 900 MW in 2020.

Broader renewable pipeline

DoE officials and AboitizPower executives also discussed the company’s broader renewable pipeline, including solar, geothermal, wind, hydroelectric, and battery storage projects aimed at supporting long-term grid reliability and energy security.

The company earlier strengthened its renewable portfolio through the operation of the 789-MW Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan Hydroelectric Power Plant Complex.