Island soul, city beat

The Ritz Tower Function Room in Makati was transformed into a sun-drenched sanctuary of local craftsmanship last 24 May, as Katya Lichauco unveiled her latest Simonita capsule collection for a one-day pop-up.

Stepping into the space felt like a sudden, warm escape to a hidden shore, where the air hummed with an unmistakable tropical rhythm and a passionate celebration of our own artisans. Fashion enthusiasts and local-love advocates gathered to witness an exquisite tapestry of homegrown identity, meticulously woven into wearable art that bridges the slow, soulful pace of the islands with the spirited energy of contemporary city living.