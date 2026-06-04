Island soul, city beat

The Ritz Tower Function Room in Makati was transformed into a sun-drenched sanctuary of local craftsmanship last 24 May, as Katya Lichauco unveiled her latest Simonita capsule collection for a one-day pop-up.
Stepping into the space felt like a sudden, warm escape to a hidden shore, where the air hummed with an unmistakable tropical rhythm and a passionate celebration of our own artisans. Fashion enthusiasts and local-love advocates gathered to witness an exquisite tapestry of homegrown identity, meticulously woven into wearable art that bridges the slow, soulful pace of the islands with the spirited energy of contemporary city living.
The collection itself breathed with a magnificent fusion of tactile storytelling and playful, uninhibited joy. Lichauco brilliantly balanced a little fringe and a little funk, presenting statement pieces that danced with handcrafted textures and remarkably vibrant prints. Every stitch and structural weave celebrated the rich, tactile heritage of Filipino artistry, proving that bold tropical design can be both inherently sophisticated and wonderfully carefree. It was a beautiful reminder that loving local is not merely a passing trend but a deeply rooted lifestyle of carrying our island soul wherever our adventures take us.