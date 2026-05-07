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Sole identity

The presentation became a study in versatility, proving that a silhouette can seamlessly transition from the rigor of the boardroom to the ease of the weekend without losing its soul.
SUNDAY Staples storefront at Power Plant Mall.
SUNDAY Staples storefront at Power Plant Mall.Photographs by Luis Espiritu for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Last 22 April, the launch of Sunday Staples at Power Plant Mall gathered some of Manila’s most polished personalities — a tableau of style marked by the quiet confidence of Singaporean minimalism.

Hosted by the radiant Janeena Chan, the afternoon’s highlight was the “Walk Your Week” trunk show. Curated by L’Officiel’s Yanna Lopez, the presentation became a study in versatility, proving that a silhouette can seamlessly transition from the rigor of the boardroom to the ease of the weekend without losing its soul.

SUNDAY Staples storefront at Power Plant Mall.
Ease as elegance: Dressing in the language of calm
ALYSSA Uy, Paulina Suarez and Rima Ostwani.
ALYSSA Uy, Paulina Suarez and Rima Ostwani.

Brought to the Philippines by Anthem Group, Sunday Staples is more than just a style statement — it is an engineering feat tailored for the tropical climate. By combining cloud technology with resilient microfiber leather and waterproof satin, the brand offers a rare luxury: High-fashion aesthetics meticulously crafted for the Asian foot.

ANNE Sophie Maria
ANNE Sophie Maria

The message was clear: this first boutique is merely the opening move. With two more locations on the horizon, the brand is poised to become the definitive footwear choice for the modern Filipina’s daily journey.   

SUNDAY Staples storefront at Power Plant Mall.
Elevate your metro style with premier fashion and lifestyle fits at SM Supermalls
CAT Ilacad and Rica Peralejo.
CAT Ilacad and Rica Peralejo.
CATE Tobias, Cyle Tobias, Alaine Magsombol and Bella Manzano.
CATE Tobias, Cyle Tobias, Alaine Magsombol and Bella Manzano.
ERIKA Chan
ERIKA Chan
IMPACT headquarters CEO Dan Mejia with Anthem Group founders Ms. Cheryl and Mr. Eric Lee.
IMPACT headquarters CEO Dan Mejia with Anthem Group founders Ms. Cheryl and Mr. Eric Lee.
JUSTIN Pua and Chritia Lucindo.
JUSTIN Pua and Chritia Lucindo.
VIA Carillo
VIA Carillo
YANNA Lopez, Cassandra Chan, Kaoru Pimentel, Joy Dauz, Leila Ibanez and Janeena Chan.
YANNA Lopez, Cassandra Chan, Kaoru Pimentel, Joy Dauz, Leila Ibanez and Janeena Chan.
Sunday Staples Philippines
Power Plant Mall Fashion
Singaporean Minimalist Footwear
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