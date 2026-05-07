Sole identity

Last 22 April, the launch of Sunday Staples at Power Plant Mall gathered some of Manila’s most polished personalities — a tableau of style marked by the quiet confidence of Singaporean minimalism.
Hosted by the radiant Janeena Chan, the afternoon’s highlight was the “Walk Your Week” trunk show. Curated by L’Officiel’s Yanna Lopez, the presentation became a study in versatility, proving that a silhouette can seamlessly transition from the rigor of the boardroom to the ease of the weekend without losing its soul.
Brought to the Philippines by Anthem Group, Sunday Staples is more than just a style statement — it is an engineering feat tailored for the tropical climate. By combining cloud technology with resilient microfiber leather and waterproof satin, the brand offers a rare luxury: High-fashion aesthetics meticulously crafted for the Asian foot.
The message was clear: this first boutique is merely the opening move. With two more locations on the horizon, the brand is poised to become the definitive footwear choice for the modern Filipina’s daily journey.