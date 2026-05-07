Sole identity

Last 22 April, the launch of Sunday Staples at Power Plant Mall gathered some of Manila’s most polished personalities — a tableau of style marked by the quiet confidence of Singaporean minimalism.

Hosted by the radiant Janeena Chan, the afternoon’s highlight was the “Walk Your Week” trunk show. Curated by L’Officiel’s Yanna Lopez, the presentation became a study in versatility, proving that a silhouette can seamlessly transition from the rigor of the boardroom to the ease of the weekend without losing its soul.