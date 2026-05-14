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Soul of the loom: Weaving the Kalinga story into modern silhouette

BAGOYAN storefront at Power Plant Mall.
BAGOYAN storefront at Power Plant Mall.
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Bagoyan recently unveiled its latest ongoing pop up at the second level of Power Plant, Rockwell. The space had become a sanctuary of soulful heritage and elevated indigenous craft.

BAGOYAN storefront at Power Plant Mall.
Sole identity

Transcending fashion retail, the brand’s noteworthy ready to wear weaves have become a tactile narrative of Kalinga’s weaving traditions reimagined for the modern sophisticate. Each piece — a rigorous marriage of ancestral geometry and contemporary silhouette — vibrates with a sense of place and purpose, proving that true luxury lies in the preservation of the human touch. It is a poignant, chic reminder that the future of Philippine fashion remains deeply rooted in the stories we wear; a definitive destination for those who seek to clothe themselves in culture and effortless grace.

BAGOYAN storefront at Power Plant Mall.
A place where time stands still
ABOITIZ Infracapital’s Andrew Jason Ong.
ABOITIZ Infracapital’s Andrew Jason Ong.
DR. Macy Vida
DR. Macy Vida
EDITED Limited’s Leo Bartolome, Style Ana’s Sheryl Buenaventura, Bagoyan’s Jasmine Baac, Deputy Court Administrator of the Supreme Court of the Philippines Rainelda ‘Rain’ Estacio-Montesa and Abel PH’s Dexter Galanta.
EDITED Limited’s Leo Bartolome, Style Ana’s Sheryl Buenaventura, Bagoyan’s Jasmine Baac, Deputy Court Administrator of the Supreme Court of the Philippines Rainelda ‘Rain’ Estacio-Montesa and Abel PH’s Dexter Galanta.
THE space had become a sanctuary of soulful heritage and elevated indigenous craft.
THE space had become a sanctuary of soulful heritage and elevated indigenous craft.
JEN Tan, Gretchen Choa, Christine Dychiao and Marlon Ardiente.
JEN Tan, Gretchen Choa, Christine Dychiao and Marlon Ardiente.
NBI Regional Director Gelacio Bongngat with wife, Dra. Michelle Karry Bongngat, and Luz Baac (mother of Jasmine Baac).
NBI Regional Director Gelacio Bongngat with wife, Dra. Michelle Karry Bongngat, and Luz Baac (mother of Jasmine Baac).
PAUL Di and Raissa Duguiang.
PAUL Di and Raissa Duguiang.
SHEI Robles
SHEI Robles
Filipino heritage fashion
Kalinga Weaves Luxury
Sustainable Philippine Style
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