Dengue cases in Baguio drop in first four months of 2026

CHSO head Celia Flor Brillantes said sanitation inspectors continue to monitor barangays for possible mosquito breeding sites, particularly after periods of rainfall.

Authorities are closely monitoring Barangays Irisan, Loakan, Bakakeng, Camp 7, and Atok Trail, which remain among the areas with the highest number of reported cases.

Brillantes stressed the importance of cleaning surroundings and eliminating stagnant water to prevent another rise in infections, adding that all barangays continue to receive equal monitoring and intervention efforts.

Meanwhile, the Benguet Provincial Health Office recorded 551 dengue cases across the province from 1 January to 16 May 2026, reflecting a 23 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Among Benguet municipalities, Itogon recorded the highest number of cases with 179, followed by Atok with 137 cases, marking a 281 percent spike from 2025 figures.

The capital town of La Trinidad logged 36 cases, representing a 65 percent decrease year-on-year.