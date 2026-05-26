Iloilo dengue cases down 65%

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ma. Socorro Quiñon said all 43 municipalities and component cities in the province have reported dengue infections, underscoring the continuing presence of the mosquito-borne disease across Iloilo.

Cabatuan recorded the highest number of cases with 72, followed by Calinog with 59. Dumangas logged 28 cases, while Oton and Janiuay reported 25 and 24 cases, respectively.

Health authorities also identified clusters of dengue infections in Barangay Merced in Banate and Barangay Oyungan in Miagao, prompting intensified monitoring and intervention measures in the affected communities.

Despite the decline in cases, Quiñon warned that the onset of the rainy season could create more breeding sites for mosquitoes and potentially trigger another rise in infections.

She urged residents to consistently observe the Department of Health’s “4S Kontra Dengue” strategy, beginning with “Search and Destroy,” which involves eliminating stagnant water and other potential mosquito breeding areas, including properly covering water containers.

The IPHO also emphasized the importance of “Seek Early Consultation,” encouraging individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, loss of appetite, skin rashes, and other warning signs to immediately seek medical attention.

Residents were likewise advised to practice “Self-Protection Measures,” including the use of mosquito nets, insect repellents, and window screens to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

Meanwhile, local health authorities have intensified the implementation of the “1-3-7 strategy” in areas with clustered cases or dengue-related deaths. The approach includes surveillance, case investigation, and fogging operations within one to seven days after a case is reported.

Quiñon assured the public that health facilities across the province remain prepared, with adequate stocks of medicines, medical supplies, and larvicides available to respond to any potential increase in dengue cases during the rainy months.