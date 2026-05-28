Japan commits P210-B investment pledges to PH

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the meeting concluded a massive vote of confidence for the administration's economic agenda, fortifying a cumulative commitment of P210 billion from Japanese corporations.

PCO emphasized that the capital inflows will be utilized for substantive macroeconomic benefits, expanding domestic industrial capacity, and creating specialized jobs for Filipinos.

In a statement, PCO also asserted that the strategic financial infusion underscored the resilience of the Philippine market, accelerating technology transfers across critical sectors.

Including long-term economic dividends by fortifying local supply chains and upgrading tourism infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, it signals a stronger push to deepen discussion in trade, investment, and industry relations.

“We are entering a new chapter defined not only by friendship, but by deeper integration, shared growth, and a common belief in the future,” Marcos said.

Marcos also acknowledged Japanese firms with continued investments in the Philippines, recognizing their contributions to employment and industrial development, including companies currently operating in the country, such as All Nippon Airways, Toyota, Mitsubishi Corporation, Marubeni, Panasonic, and Fast Retailing.

“You are no longer just investors in our economy. You are builders of it,” Marcos added.

Marcos added that the Philippines is pursuing a coordinated national strategy to align infrastructure development, industrial growth, finance, human capital, and connectivity to support long-term expansion to further develop the Philippine economy.